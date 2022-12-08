Not Available

"A Peephole" follows the life and loves of art student Tatsuhiko Kido. After moving to Tokyo to attend art school, he discovers a hole in the wall of his apartment. When he looks through it he sees his beautiful neighbor, Emiru Ikuno. When he goes next door to tell her about the hole, he trips, falls, and ends up on top of her. Emiri snaps a photo of them in this awkward position and insists that she will only erase the picture if he allows her to peep on him. But she isn't selfish - he may peep on her too. This begins a life of the two of them "peeping" on each other.