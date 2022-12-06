Not Available

Deputy Mayor Laura Fitzgerald is informed that the town of Flatby on the coast of England has never actually been conquered. The town wasn't even in the Domesday Book as the area was flooded when the King's survey came to visit. Also, there has never been any official incorporation of Flatby into any country. It follows that Flatby was never officially annexed into the United Kingdom. Taking advantage of the situation, Laura rallies the townsfolk to declare Flatby an independent state, much to the displeasure of the Government in London.