Hee Joo had a poor and fierce time during her youthful days. She is now a successful painter and essayist. Her husband is the successor of a hospital and they have two children. Her family life seems enviable, but Hee Joo feels like she spends her time meaninglessly. At that time, Hee Joo meets a woman. The woman is poor, just like Hee Joo in her younger days, but she still shines.