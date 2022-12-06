Not Available

Take a journey through Britain that explores the beauty and contrasts of scenery that inspired artists, poets, writers and composers. Features the landscapes and seascapes of the North that are linked with Turner and Wordsworth, the landscapes and skies of Constable's Suffolk and the West Country of Conan Doyle. Tapping in to the love of landscapes that is a fundamental part of the British character, we follow Dimbleby in six programmes that take him around the country covering the North, South, East and West of Britain, the Heart of England and the Highlands and Glens. By exploring the artistic response to the landscape, A Picture of Britain contemplates subjects such as travel, nationhood and romantic yearning.