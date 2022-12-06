Not Available

In little more than a lifetime, medical care has changed beyond all recognition. This is the story of how it happened: told first hand by the patients, doctors, surgeons and nurses who were there. With rarely-seen footage from specialist film collections, each programme shows the revolution that’s taken place in our hospitals, clinics, and GP surgeries. A Picture of Health is an entertaining mix of archive, first-hand memories and expert insight into the way those changes affected all of us.