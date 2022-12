Not Available

Sze Sai Lun, along with his family, comes into town to be its new judge. He soon ends up having to sentence the town fool. When the fool ends up hanged at his house, Wong Tin Pak is blamed for his suicide by all the town's people. Everything seems like it is getting worse and worse until Sai Lun finds a simple ceramic pillow by accident. The pillow contains a helpful (but not too helpful) spirit who tries to help him solve the case...