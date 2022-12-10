A Pillow Case of Mystery II

Not Available

After a radical change in life, Sze Sai-lun becomes dispirited with the political world and spends most of his time travelling around in search of fun. Along the way, he meets a new spirit medium, Ng Kwan-yau, who somehow gets caught up in a mysterious murder case. With fortuitous assistance from the pillow spirit Ngau Tai-lik, he is able to crack the case and prove Kwan-yau’s innocence. Sai-lun has his confidence back and pledges to continue his fight for justice. As time progresses, Sai-lun and Kwan-yau get to know each other better and gradually fall in love. Amidst the various challenges of his new life, Sai-lun realizes that Kwan-yau seems to have something to hide and that there is a malicious plot behind their relationship. Knowing that the couple have fallen out, Sai-lun’s mother has found him a new wife, Luk Siu-tip, who seems to come with ill intentions. Sai-lun is plunged into a complex web of intrigue and things seem to be getting on top of him…