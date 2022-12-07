Not Available

A Place in the Sun is a British FreeForm/Channel 4 lifestyle programme about buying property abroad. It most often focuses on places in southern Europe, but in recent years has also featured a number of places in other areas of the world. It is usually presented by the former estate agent and model Amanda Lamb; other presenters have included Victoria Hollingsworth, Simone Bienne, Zilpah Hartley, Jasmine Harman and Jonnie Irwin. Generally, each episode of the programme shows a couple looking at four selected properties in a particular area within a budget. Then the "house hunters" are given some time to discuss between themselves to decide on what house they are going to buy. They then go back to the presenter to tell them which house they want to buy. It normally ends with the presenter phoning the houses estate agent and placing the bid the "house hunters" want to place on that particular house. It was a response to the growth in Britons buying property abroad. It the last few years it has shown destinations as diverse as Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Canada, Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean and even Cape Verde.