A Place in the Sun: British Channel 4

A Place in the Sun is a British Channel 4 lifestyle programme about buying property abroad. It most often focuses on places in southern Europe, but in recent years has also featured a number of places in other areas of the world. Generally, each episode of the programme shows a British couple wishing to buy a property in a sunny foreign country are shown three or four places found by the show's researchers. The presenter gives the couple useful local information relating to buying, running and maintaining a property in this particular location. After viewing each property the couple are asked for their opinions. At the end of the show they are asked if they have a favourite property and we're finally told if they went on to buy the property or another in the region. It was a response to the growth in Britons buying property abroad. In the last few years, it has shown destinations as diverse as Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Canada, Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean and even Cape Verde.