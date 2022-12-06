Not Available

A Plane is Born, presented by Mark Evans is a 15 part series for Discovery Home and Leisure and Discovery Wings, in which he not only learns to fly but also builds his own two-seater aeroplane. During the course of the series he tackles everything from the composite control surfaces to the installation of the engine. A plane is born takes the viewer for the first time through the step by step process of building a 200 mph kit aircraft, capable of flying from England to the South of France on a single tank of fuel