A Poem A Day

Story follows a group of physical therapists, nurses, radiological technologists and trainees. Ye Jae-Wook works as a physical therapist and also teaches in the same field. He begins to work as a team leader at a hospital. Woo Bo-Young has been working as a physical therapist for 3 years. She wanted to become a poet, but due to her poor family background she studied to become a physical therapist. Shin Min-Ho is a trainee, but he isn't interested in physical therapy. His grades weren't good enough for medical school and his parents, who are both doctors, made him study physical therapy.