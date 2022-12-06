A Prince Among Men

Not Available

Chris Barrie (Red Dwarf & The Brittas Empire) stars as Gary Prince, a businessman who is also an ex-football (soccer) star. Prince believes himself to be a superior human being, and sees most, if not all around him as his inferiors. Prince is married to Lisel (Francesca Hunt), a book translator that Gary meet while playing for a German team in Munich. The Prince’s live in Cheshire England. The British critics disliked the series, but the BBC commissioned a second season (series). That second series lasted just three episodes before being pulled from prime-time and moved to Sunday afternoons. Three additional original episodes aired on Sunday before the series ended its run with a total of twelve episodes of thirty minutes each.