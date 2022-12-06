Not Available

For more than a decade, it looked as if this would be the final weekly Scooby Doo series. Following the unsuccessful run of The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, the creators went back to the drawing board and turned the original "Mystery Inc." characters into small children, who now worked under the title of "The Scooby Doo Detective Agency." Gone were the days of a pup named Scrappy-Doo, this series ushered in the age of a pup named Scooby-Doo! Although they would have been this age in the '50s or '60s, the kids were far more like kids of the '80s, with computers, skateboards, and gadgets that were popularized far later. As in the original series, the villains of this series were always bad guys in rubber masks, a concept that they had gotten away from when Scrappy entered the show and the ghosts became real. More cartoonish than the rest of the shows, the characters seemed to nod back to the old Warner Bros. cartoons -- complete with bugging eyes, gaping jaws, and a myriad of hijinks an