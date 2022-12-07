Not Available

A Quiet Word With is an occasional series of one-on-one conversations between Tony Martin and a high profile entertainer. Martin has been spouting his nonsense for close to three decades, on TV (The D-Generation, The Late Show), radio (Martin/Molloy, Get This), in books (Lolly Scramble, A Nest of Occasionals), as a stand-up comic, and on his website The Scrivener’s Fancy. Now he has taken up interviewing. Two chairs, no clips, and work-related talk only. A Quiet Word with… is not a show about people’s marriages, divorces, children and parents. It’s about a rather thin, film and comedy nerd talking shop with someone he admires for 26 minutes. There are some brief opening titles, an irritatingly catchy theme tune and quite nice lighting. Apart from that, it’s just interesting talk, surprising tangents and more than a few cheap laughs.