A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality

A poor and ordinary boy from a village joins a minor sect in Jiang Hu and becomes an Unofficial Disciple by chance. How will Han Li, a commoner by birth, establish a foothold for himself in his sect? With his mediocre aptitude, he must successfully traverse the treacherous path of cultivation and avoid the notice of those who may do him harm. This is a story of an ordinary mortal who, against all odds, clashes with devilish demons and ancient celestials in order to find his own path towards immortality.
|Wenqing Qian
|Han Li / 韩立
|Ireine Song
|Nan Gong Wan / 菡云芝
|Li Shimeng
|Nangong Wan / 南宫婉
|Xu Jiaqi
|Dong Xuaner / 董宣儿
