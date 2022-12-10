Not Available

A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

bilibili

A poor and ordinary boy from a village joins a minor sect in Jiang Hu and becomes an Unofficial Disciple by chance. How will Han Li, a commoner by birth, establish a foothold for himself in his sect? With his mediocre aptitude, he must successfully traverse the treacherous path of cultivation and avoid the notice of those who may do him harm. This is a story of an ordinary mortal who, against all odds, clashes with devilish demons and ancient celestials in order to find his own path towards immortality.

Cast

Wenqing QianHan Li / 韩立
Ireine SongNan Gong Wan / 菡云芝
Li ShimengNangong Wan / 南宫婉
Xu JiaqiDong Xuaner / 董宣儿

View Full Cast >

Images