A River Somewhere, is an adventure travel series. Rob Sitch and Tom Gleisner, known in Australia for their award winning comedy and drama television series allow their passion for fly fishing to take them on a series of journeys of the most extra-ordinary and least visited regions on earth. Like the surfing fanatics of the 60's, devotees of fly fishing are travelling the world to discover new and interesting places. They have become the new intrepids. An intrinsically beautiful sport, it is no longer the preserve of wealthy business people and royalty and has surged in popularity all over the world. In this series, Rob and Tom use this almost mystical sport as the prompt to drive, catch trains, hike, 4WD, fly small planes and sail to these stunning destinations. The aim is always to catch their dinner and cook it, often with the help of a local chef using traditional recipes. Along the way they make humourous observations about the people they meet and the places they visit. It's an exciting, informative and funny way to see these countries and destinations. Source: www.australiantelevision.net