Not Available

A Romance in Shanghai is a modern television serial jointly produced by MediaCorp and a China television production company. Starring Singaporean actress Fann Wong in her first non-Singaporean production, the serial is set in modern-day Shanghai where she plays a rich girl on holiday in the romantic city to reunite with her American-based Singaporean boyfriend. When she discovers he has been unfaithful to her, she seeks solace in the company of a Shanghainese divorcee.