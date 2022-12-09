A Seven-Faced Man

Not Available

Bai Xin Xin is a first-year medical intern who crosses paths with Shen Yi Zhen, a man from a wealthy family. When Xin Xin is roped into becoming the personal attending physician for Yi Zhen, she doesn’t understand what she signed up for until it’s too late. As Yi Zhen’s seven different personalities begin to emerge, so too do dark secrets from his cruel family history. Can Xin Xin help the many faces of Yi Zhen recover from his painful past?