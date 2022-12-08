Not Available

A one series show, A Small Problem was a BBC2 sitcom that showcased the problems that can arise from "isms" (racism, sexism, ageism, etc.) and chose to use heightism as a metaphor for all the rest of the "isms." The series starts off with a new law going into effect that requires people five feet and shorter to live in ghettos (the new law moves the requirement from below five feet to five feet). Roy Pink, a rather deeply committed heightest, is hit rather hard by this new law, as he himself is five feet tall and must now live in a ghetto. After the first episode aired, many complaints flooded the BBC mailbox and the people behind the series tried to defend themselves on other programs, but their explanations that their point was that all prejudices were stupid and that was what they were trying to showcase, did not save the show.