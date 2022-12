A Smiling Ghost Story

Not Available

Maggie Cheung as Lam Ka Yi 林家宜 / Lee Wing Yan 李詠欣 Roger Kwok as Ku Dak Ming 古德明 Nick Cheung as Fong Chi Lung 方志龍 Monica Chan as Man Siu Ying 文少英 Jerry Lamb as Chow Siu Bo 周小波 Fiona Yuen as Chiu Suk Mei 趙淑美 Felix Lok as Ku Ng Ming 古悟明 Kara Hui as Fong Yuet Bing 方月冰 Tomi Wong (黃愷欣) as Lam Kan Hung 林幗紅 Lee Lung Kei as Man Kwong Sing 文廣成 Ha Ping as Chui Bo Bo 徐寶寶 Wong Ching as V Chai Dai Si V猜大師 Johnson Law as Fo Go 科哥 Joe Ma as Chin Kwok Wing 錢國榮 Law Kar Ying as Tommy Lo Law Ho Kai as Pun sir Mak Ka Lun