What would it be like if you bump into your favourite stars in a strange place? Energetic musician MCs of this real variety music show will have a music date with global K-pop fans! MC for Season 1-2 is Jo Kwon from 2PM, for Season 3 MCs are Kangin from Super Junior, Amber from f(x) and Sungjae from BtoB and for Season 4 MCS are Kangin from Super Junior, Amber from f(x) and Gongchan from B1A4.