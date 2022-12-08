Not Available

Your house should be a place where we feel most comfortable, but to someone who wants to pose a threat, there’s no better way to get inside your life than to get inside your home. Let the wrong person in and it could be the last mistake you ever make. A STRANGER IN MY HOME is the perfect blend of mystery and suspense, telling stories of what happens when strangers come together under one roof and begin new relationships. You might think you can trust this new acquaintance, but looks can be deceiving.