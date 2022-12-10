A Sudden Text

Not Available

Maude, Jennifer, Melanie, Vincent, and Sami navigate adolescence and the ups and downs of high school in a changing digital world amid the emergence of social media. The group gathers their talents and passions around the common project of revitalizing the student newspaper, with a goal toward changing the world. Brimming with optimism and fraught with anxiety, with a lot of laughs along the way the teens learn a lot about themselves as they explore relationships, commitment, and what it's like to be a teenager in the 21st century.