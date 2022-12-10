Not Available

A Sudden Text

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Maude, Jennifer, Melanie, Vincent, and Sami navigate adolescence and the ups and downs of high school in a changing digital world amid the emergence of social media. The group gathers their talents and passions around the common project of revitalizing the student newspaper, with a goal toward changing the world. Brimming with optimism and fraught with anxiety, with a lot of laughs along the way the teens learn a lot about themselves as they explore relationships, commitment, and what it's like to be a teenager in the 21st century.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images