Not Available

What can a group of idealists do to stop rampant political corruption during the Ming Dynasty? When an evil minister comes into power, he sends Ye Hongying (En-Chun Chiao), a trained killer, to go after Gu Renyuan (Zhiwen Yang) and her family for being active in a movement to end government corruption. Yang Dongqin (Fang Qi) is a dancer who also is politically active.