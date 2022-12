Not Available

A Tale Dark & Grimm puts a new twist on the story of Hansel and Gretel — this time, they’re not peasant children, but rather a prince and princess, who sneak away from their seemingly cushy home when they father threatens to chop off their heads Alice in Wonderland style. Forced out of the home they know, the young royals seek to find “perfect parents” as they journey through a number of other classic Grimm fairy tales, encountering witches, warlocks, and even the devil himself.