A Tale of 2 Cities is a Singaporean Chinese drama which a co-produced by Media Prima Berhad and MediaCorp TV it was telecasted on Singapore's free-to-air terrestrial television channel form MediaCorp TV Channel 8. Live it made its debut on 14 February to 11 March 2011. This drama serial consists of 21-episodes and was screened on every weekday nightlife at 21:00 until 22:00 SST and rerun it made from 19 to 30 December 2011 at every weekday nightlife at 21:00 until 22:00 SST. It was telecasted on Malaysia's free-to-air terrestrial television channel form NTV7 channel it was telecasted on Singapore's free-to-air terrestrial television channel form MediaCorp TV Channel 8. This drama has four main couples, namely, Rui En with Pierre Png, Joanne Peh with Zhang Yao Dong, Julie Tan with Zhang Zhenhuan and Kate Pang with Yao Wen Long. Due to a number of famous artistes acting in this drama it attracted 904,000 viewers. All episodes can be viewed in xinmsn catchup.