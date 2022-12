Not Available

Suspicion and espionage swirl amid look-alike suitors, unrequited love and the clash of the French Revolution in this Masterpiece Theatre adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic novel A Tale of Two Cities. When Charles Darnay (Xavier Deluc) is accused of spying, he's unexpectedly freed by a stranger (James Wilby) who could be his twin. But in addition to their looks, the men share something else: their love for a beautiful woman (Serena Gordon).