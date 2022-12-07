A Taste of Home

Not Available

Chef Peta Mathias sets off on a culinary journey around the globe – without even having to leave New Zealand. Peta meets up with fellow foodies who have settled in Godzone from overseas, asking them to share their favourite tastes of home. Viewers get to choose from Moroccan stuffed dates, Russian cabaret, bean-filled Brazilian feijoada and Pokare Kare Ana, sung in Korean. The series devotes one episode each to food from France, India, Russia, Korea, Brazil, North Africa, and the Middle East.