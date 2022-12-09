A Thousand Years of Shanxi Cuisine

Not Available

The Chinese civilization originated here, thirteen dynasties established their capitals here, with a history of 5,000 years of ups and downs. Thousands of miles of natural gifts on the land of Shaanxi gave birth to the earliest dietary civilization of mankind, and gave the ancient cuisine of Shaanxi a long aftertaste Thousands. The large-scale humanistic food 4K documentary "Millennium Shaanxi Cuisine" will reveal the palace feast that has been passed down for thousands of years and taste the delicious food with a long history.