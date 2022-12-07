Not Available

A Touch of Cloth

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zeppotron

Hannah plays DI Jack Cloth, who is called in to investigate an apparent series of serial killings alongside his new partner, DC Anne Oldman, described as a "plucky, no-nonsense sidekick". Playing with the cliches and conventions of British police dramas, subplots include Cloth dealing with visions of his dead wife and the bisexual DC Oldman coming to grips with her feelings for both her female fiancee and Cloth.

Cast

John HannahDI Jack Cloth
Suranne JonesDI Anne Oldman / DC Anne Oldman
Julian Rhind-TuttACC Tom Boss
Adrian BowerDC Des Hairihan
Navin ChowdhryDC Asap Qureshi
Daisy BeaumontDr. Natasha Sachet

