A Town Called Panic

From the brilliant Aardman (Wallace and Gromit, Creature Comforts) comes this hilarious new program. The series centres on Cowboy, Indian and Horse, who share a house in a rural town which never fails to attract the weirdest events – from a meteor which makes Cowboy regress to a dinosaur, to a race of Atlanteans who live underwater in the local duck pond. The animation is rudimentary yet brilliantly inventive and combined with hilarious scripts, excellent vocal performances and sound effects brings the cast of plastic toys to life with a verve and lunacy guaranteed to appeal to kids of all ages.