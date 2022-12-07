Not Available

A Town & Country Murder retells these shocking crimes - from execution murders by complete strangers to crimes of passion by jealous lovers. The programme examines all aspects of the case from the discovery of the body through each twist and turn of the investigation until the perpetrator is finally banged to rights. Not only do we hear from the detectives who cracked the cases and the bereaved families who lost a loved one but also from local people who reveal how the murder has changed their tight knit communities forever.