A Twist of Fate

Eri and Shuji meet as next door neighbors and over the course of a year become lovers. However, just as Shuji is planning on asking Eri to marry him, they are each offered job opportunities at opposite ends of the globe. Pulled apart by their careers, they happen to meet years later and are surprised to find they still have feelings for one another. However, the fact that they are both in serious relationships with other people promises to complicate matters.