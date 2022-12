Not Available

Harry Perkins, Labour MP and self-confessed third generation socialist, is elected Prime Minister of the UK. With stated policies of unilateral nuclear disarmament, neutrality and open government, his enemies quickly accumulate, from the US administration, to those much closer to home, such as the right-wing press and the security services. It is this disparate group who will unite in the hopes of ousting a democratically-elected leader in a very British coup...