A Viagem is a Brazilian TV soap opera produced by Rede Globo. It was written by Ivani Ribeiro with the contribution of Solange Castro Neves, and directed by Wolf Maya,Ignácio Coqueiro e Andre Schultz. The soap first aired from April 11, 1994 until October 22 of the same year and includes 167 episodes. The twisted plot deals with the sorrows and hopes of ordinary people and their love or enmity with each other. Supernatural powers affect them until in the end peace and goodwill are restored.