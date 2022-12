Not Available

Choi Young Rim was in a car accident with her mom. She was driving when the car fell off a cliff and caught on fire. Her face was burned, her mom died, and she was later dumped by her boyfriend, Ha Kyung Po. Kyung Po deserts Young Rim for a rich girl, Baek Eun Mae. But Young Rim is pregnant with Kyung Po’s child and decides to have surgery to get her face fixed so that she can take revenge. Baek Jung Jin is Eun Mae’s cousin.