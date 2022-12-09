A Week Delay of Farewell

Not Available

Ga Ram and Seon Jae who are about to get married, suddenly got into a car accident. The accident left Seon Jae in a coma, and for Ga Ram to lose her life. After leaving this world, Ga Ram finds herself in an unknown place where she receives a strange offer from a man named X. "I’ll give you a week. In order to save Seon Jae, break up with him in a week." Ga Ram goes back to the week ago. She must say goodbye to Seon Jae who promised to be with her forever. Only then Ga Ram realized Seon Jae’s sincerity which had been hidden to her. Seon Jae fights alone to protect his love, but it’s too late. They need to find excuse to break up but as time went, there were only reasons for them to now break up.