Propelled by Star studded casts and rich period detail, these brilliant adaptations of Barbara Taylor Bradford's bestselling novels bring to life two of her most unfortgettable heroines. The beloved trilogy that begins with Emma Harte's remarkable rise from servant girl to international corporate power comes full circle when Emma's granddaughter must struggle against powerful enemies to keep the family's retail empire from collapsing. From beginning to end, three inspiring stories of love, power and determination. A Woman of Substance - A Woman of Substance charts the life of Emma Harte, from kitchen maid at the beginning of the 20th Century, to respected business woman and Grandmother in the 1980's. From humble beginnings Emma Harte starts her business with a small shop, but over the next twenty years she expands her stores and invests in the growing textile industry in Leeds. By the time of World War 2, Emma is the head of a major retail and manufacturing empire, but she has struggled all her life to find love. After an illegitimate daughter and two marriages, she finally meets the love of her life, Paul McGill, but their affair is cut short by a tragic accident, leaving Emma with his daughter. In the 1980's Emma faces one of her biggest tests - her childrens attempt to remove her as head of her company, but Emma is far from the senile old woman they think she is - she is determined to stop them at all costs. Hold The Dream - Passionate sequel To Be The Best - FInal chapter in a masterpiece of storytelling starring Lindsay Wagner, Anthony Hopkins