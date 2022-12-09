A Woman Scorned

Not Available

When Asya met Volkan, she was alone in her own world. Volkan changed all that after he proposed her and just after she finished medical school, they settled in Volkan’s home town: a small city near İstanbul. Years later, Asya discovers that Volkan has an affair with a young women, Derin. Worse, she finds out that all their friends and people around her knew about this relationship, but no one ever told her. Asya realizes that she has been living in a web of lies. Asya refuses to be a victim of her life and she dedicates herself to get her revenge on her husband and everyone else who betrayed her.