Not Available

The drama is based on many stories on multiple issues of the society and indirect criticism of the Martial Law and the military regime in Pakistan and the electoral system. Many major Pakistani stars and artists played guest roles including the great comedians like Lehri, Moin Akhtar and Mahmood Ali. The twist occurs when the writer Anwar Maqsood appears near the end of the serial to inform the characters that the serial is about to end.