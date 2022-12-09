Not Available

'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' is a beautiful love story of two individuals, Darsh and Nandini. Darsh is a young, physically challenged man. Although deprived of his sense of vision, Darsh has a heart of gold and never lets his disability hinder or affect others. Elsewhere, Nandini is a compassionate and empathetic young lady. The story takes a turn when Nandini gets married to Darsh and love blossoms between them. The story begins with Darsh receiving an award for his fabulous photography skills at an event in Paris. Although deprived of his sense of sight, Darsh is bestowed with amazing photography skills. He can sense and visualize complete world through his mind, and never lets his disability demotivate him. Later, his mother Rajvi get tensed about her blind son's marriage. Elsewhere, Nanidni prepares for her sister's marriage. Later, Nandini gets stuck up in a storm near the sea harbor. Darsh risks his life and saves Nandini.