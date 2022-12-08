Aardman's Darkside

Not Available

Featuring a compilation of animation from the "darker side" of Aardman, which includes episodes from Angry Kid, Big Jeff, the naked Australian, Rex The Runt, A Town called Panic plus 3 hilarious short stories! Angry Kid - Idiotic, stubborn and relentless, Angry Kid is a snot-nosed troublemaker with a serious attitude problem. He is immature, arrogant and a real pain to his Dad, his strange, super-intelligent little sister and not to mention his unfortunate friend 'Speccy'! Big Jeff Meet Big Jeff! He's big. He's Australian and he's... completely naked and on roller-skates! Crikey! Rex The Runt Discover the joy of Rex! Rex the Runt features four everyday plasticine dogs who look like gingerbread cut-outs! Special guest voices include Phil Jupitus, Graham Norton, Paul Merton, Bobby Ball, Tommy Cannon and Jonathan Ross. A Town Called Panic A Town Called Panic centres around cowboy, Indian and Horse, who share a house in a rural town which never fails to attract the weirdest events. Short Stories: Boxed In Ramble On Out Of Joint