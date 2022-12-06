Not Available

The Season 6 winner of The Next Food Network Star, Aarti Sequeira, invites viewers to join her for a playful Aarti Party, where she shares easy and delicious ways to enhance American favorites with simple but unique Indian influences. Whether she’s sprucing up everyday pulled pork sandwiches and perfectly roasted chicken or taking classic bread pudding and basic red lentils to new heights, Aarti cleverly combines the familiar with the exotic to create mouthwatering meals. No matter the occasion, Aarti Party promises great food and endless fun for home cooks everywhere.