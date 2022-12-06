Abbott and Costello - The Animated Series

Not Available

The Abbott and Costello Cartoon Show is an American half-hour animated series of the famous comedy duo that aired in syndication from September 9, 1967 to June 1, 1968. Each of the 39 individual episodes consisted of four five-minute cartoons. The cartoons were created jointly by Hanna-Barbera, RKO General and Jomar Productions between 1965 and 1967. The series was syndicated by Gold Key Entertainment and King World Productions. The primary feature of this cartoon series was the fact that Bud Abbott supplied the voice for his own character. Stan Irwin provided the voice of Lou Costello, who had died in 1959. The rest of the voice cast was composed of Hanna-Barbera regulars. The Canadian cartoonist, Lynn Johnston, who is famous for her comic strip, For Better or For Worse, was an uncredited cel colorist.