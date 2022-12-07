ABC Documentaries

Not Available

ABC TV Documentaries aims to screen programs that give us a greater understanding of where we came from, who we are, and where we might be going. ABC TV Documentaries commissions its documentaries from Australia’s highly competitive independent documentary industry. We seek a broad slate of quality documentaries which will tell strong stories, which are well researched, which are well made, and which will entertain and inform our audience. They can be single subject series or one off specials.