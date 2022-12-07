ABC Four Corners

Not Available

When Louis Met... is a series of documentary films made by BAFTA award-winning film-maker Louis Theroux. The series was originally aired on BBC2 from 2000 to 2002. In the series, Theroux accompanied a different British celebrity in each programme as they went about their day-to-day business, interviewing them about their lives and experiences as he did so. His episode about the DJ, charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile was voted one of the top fifty documentaries of all time in a survey by Britain's Channel Four. In another episode, the disgraced Tory MP Neil Hamilton and his wife Christine were arrested following false allegations of indecent assault during the course of filming. The show did not return for a third series, Theroux admitted that he had difficulty in finding people to appear.