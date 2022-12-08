Abnormal Psychology

Not Available

A video instructional series for college and high school classrooms and adult learners; 13 one-hour video programs and coordinated books. See how people with diagnosed psychological disorders actually behave. Case studies, enriched with commentary from experts, help demystify the biological, psychological, and environmental causes of dysfunctional behavior. The series explores current theory and practice in the treatment of the mentally ill, covering the multiple approaches that prevail in the field today. This series is also valuable for teachers seeking to review the subject matter.