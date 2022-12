Not Available

All of Damien's focus is on him. Every thought. Every action. Is all about him. His touch. His kiss. His tongue. But Damien's focus alters as he leaves home for the first time with little knowledge of how to manage what he's feeling on the inside. His father and older brother blind to his sexuality, like most, Damien must learn the ways of the gay life with little guidance. The drama. The sex. The regrets. But there's always a way out. There's always him.