Join HISTORY™ in a celebration of our nation's sixteenth president. This comprehensive four-DVD set presents a complex portrait of a man who many consider to be our greatest commander-in-chief, but who considered himself "the loneliest man in the world." Bringing to life the tumultuous times in which Lincoln led his country, some of his finest Civil War moments, and his final hours, HISTORY examines the Lincoln legacy in a modern context. ABRAHAM LINCOLN: HIS LIFE AND LEGACY is the ultimate tribute to the ultimate president and includes the following seven documentaries: Lincoln Investigating History: Lincoln: Man or Myth Man, Moment, Machine: Lincoln and the Flying Spying Machine Conspiracy?: Lincoln Assassination High Tech Lincoln Sherman's March The Hunt For John Wilkes Booth