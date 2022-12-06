Not Available

Absolute Boyfriend

  • Comedy

Director

Masato Hijikata

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Robot maker, Kronos Heaven, finally develops "Night Tenjo", the perfect male humanoid programmed to be devoted and completely loyal to his lover. The company chooses temp worker Izawa Riko to take part in a 5-day free trial. At first, Riko only sees Night as a household appliance. But when she finds out how deep Night's devotion to herself is, Riko finds herself falling in love with him. Joining the love triangle is Asamoto Soshi, a distinguished young executive at her company who has feelings for her

Cast

Mokomichi HayamiTenjo Night
Hiro MizushimaAsamoto Soshi
Saki AibuRiiko Izawa
Eisuke SasaiShirasagi Yuki
Natsuhi UenoIto Mika
Kenta SatoiHirata Hajime

